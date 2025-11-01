Rajasthan: Gang involved in criminal activities across state busted

Jaipur, Nov 1 (PTI) Rajasthan Police's Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) has busted a gang involved in multiple criminal activities across the state under Operation Chorhath, leading to the arrest of a key accused and recovery of incriminating material, officials said on Saturday. According to officials, the arrested accused, identified as Vijay, who had been absconding for nearly six years, was associated with a gang engaged in organised crimes, including vehicle theft, extortion, land grabbing, and smuggling of illegal weapons.

Officials said that the gang's financial network and links with other criminal syndicates were also under investigation. Vijay was allegedly a member of the Chorhath gang, known for its involvement in contract crimes and organised smuggling rackets.

The operation was launched after the police traced Vijay's movement using technical surveillance and local intelligence inputs. When a police team surrounded him, he tried to flee but was overpowered after a brief chase, AGTF IG Vikas Kumar said.

During questioning, police found that Vijay had been running gang operations even while in hiding, using associates in different districts to execute thefts and extortion activities. Several criminal cases had been registered against him in Jaipur, Barmer, and Jalore districts.

The accused has been handed over to the local police for further interrogation, and efforts are underway to arrest his remaining accomplices.