Rajasthan: Gaushala staff attacks bus carrying devotees, 14 detained

Jaipur, Sep 23 (PTI) Chaos broke out on the Nagaur-Jodhpur National Highway in Nagaur on Tuesday when a bus carrying pilgrims was attacked following an altercation at a roadside gaushala (cowshed), officials said.

The incident occurred near Krishna Gaushala, where visitors are served tea free of charge.

According to police, a passenger from a bus allegedly slapped a staff member after insisting on being served tea without standing in line. The passenger then boarded the bus, which left the spot.

Mistaking another bus full of pilgrims for the same vehicle, the gaushala staff and others attacked it with sticks, smashed windowpanes and damaged the bus.

Panic ensued inside the bus as women, children and elderly passengers screamed in fear.

Nagaur MP Hanuman Beniwal shares a video of the incident on X, showing terrified passengers and assailants vandalising the bus.

Meanwhile, 14 people have been detained in connection with the case, the police stated.

The bus was transporting devotees from Sriganganagar district who were en route to Kharnal in Nagaur for darshan.