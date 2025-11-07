Rajasthan: Gehlot accuses ruling BJP of neglecting Congress-initiated projects

Jaipur, Nov 7 (PTI) Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday accused the BJP government in the state of neglecting and slowing down several major projects initiated during the previous Congress regime.

He said such institutions were meant for the state's progress and not for any individual's benefit.

Gehlot said, for the state's progress, the Congress government had launched several landmark projects, such as Rajiv Gandhi Fintech Institute, Gandhi Vatika Museum, Constitution Club, Mahatma Gandhi Institute of Governance and Social Sciences.

"It is unfortunate that the BJP government has either slowed down the work on these institutions or has not made them functional even after completion," Gehlot said in a statement posted on X.

He said the Congress government's idea behind the Constitution Club was to create a space for politicians, intellectuals, journalists, litterateurs, judiciary and bureaucracy to hold positive and constructive discussions, but the membership process for the club had not yet been initiated.

Similarly, he said the Gandhi Vatika Museum was envisioned to introduce Mahatma Gandhi's ideals to the new generation, but the present government had made no plans for it.

Gehlot also said that the Mahatma Gandhi Institute of Governance and Social Sciences was supposed to run new courses in governance and social sciences in collaboration with institutions such as the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS), but it had not yet started functioning in its new building despite all necessary agreements being in place.

"Almost every institution tells the same story," the former chief minister said, adding that the BJP's approach appeared to be turning Rajasthan into a "BIMARU" state.

The 'BIMARU' acronym had been used to refer to the states of Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh that had lagged in economic growth.