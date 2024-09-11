Rajasthan: Gehlot asks BJP govt to compensate farmers for crops affected by rains, floods

Jaipur, Sep 11 (PTI) Former chief minister Ashok Gehlot said that excessive rain and floods have caused damage to crops at many places in the state and the state government should compensate the affected farmers as soon as possible.

The Congress leader also said that DAP fertiliser was not adequately available in the state and asked the BJP government to look into it.

"Excessive rain and floods have caused heavy damage to crops at various places in the state. Farmers who depend on the yield of this crop are now facing a livelihood crisis," Gehlot said on X.

He said, "The state government should complete the special Girdawari assessment as soon as possible and start distributing compensation to the farmers so that they can prepare for the next crop and earn their livelihood." Gehlot said the state government should ensure the availability of Di-ammonium Phosphate (DAP) fertilizer to the farmers. PTI AG RT RT