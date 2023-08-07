Rajasthan gets 17 new districts, CM Gehlot launches websites

Jaipur, Aug 7 (PTI) Seventeen new Rajasthan districts came into being on Monday with Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot virtually unveiling inauguration plaques and participating in a yajna here.

Prayers and yajnas were also held in the new district headquarters in the presence of the ministers in-charge.

Gehlot also launched the websites of the new districts during the function at the Birla Auditorium.

The Rajasthan government notified the formation of 17 new districts following a Cabinet approval on August 4, taking the total number of districts in the state to 50. PTI SDA SZM