Rajasthan getting Centre's full support to strengthen urban infrastructure: CM Sharma

Jaipur, Apr 29 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Tuesday said his government is receiving full support from the Centre to strengthen the power system and urban infrastructure in the state.

The chief minister’s remarks came after he reviewed different urban development schemes in the state funded by the Centre along with Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

At the review meeting, Sharma said the state government is working with full commitment to realise the resolution of a developed Rajasthan.

The energy and urban development departments have an important role in this, he said, adding that the state government is getting full support from the Centre to strengthen the power system and urban infrastructure in Rajasthan.

"Our double-engine government is successfully implementing the public welfare schemes on the ground,” an official statement quoted the chief minister as saying.

Sharma also directed the officials to complete the joint projects of the Central and state governments on time by ensuring proper coordination.

Stating that Rajasthan is touching new heights of development under the leadership of Chief Minister Sharma, Khattar said excellent work is being done in the field of power, especially in renewable energy.

The Rajasthan government has made significant progress in the PM Kusum Yojana and the PM Surya Ghar free electricity scheme, he said.

The Union minister also expressed happiness over the Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Prasaran Nigam earning a profit of more than Rs 355 crore till December in the 2024-25 fiscal.

“Rajasthan is among the leading states in the PM Surya Ghar free electricity scheme through which pollution-free and cheap energy is being made available,” said Khattar, who also holds the power portfolio in the Union cabinet. At the meeting, Khattar directed the concerned officials to speed up the work under the free electricity scheme and add as many families as possible, according to the statement.

“Priority should be given to installing smart pre-paid meters at the residences of the consumers, including government departments. The Central government will also contribute to this,” he said.

The meeting was informed that under the PM e-Bus Seva Yojana, an initial allocation of 675 buses was made for Rajasthan.

On the request of the state government, an additional fleet of 125 buses will also be given by the Centre to strengthen public service in the urban areas, the statement said.

A detailed review was done on the progress of various schemes, including the Jaipur Metro project, AMRUT 2.0, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban), and Swachh Bharat Mission (Urban), it added. PTI AG ARI