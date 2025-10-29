Rajasthan: Girl climbs electricity pole to protest against inaction regarding missing sister

Jaipur, Oct 29 (PTI) High drama prevailed in Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur district, where a 12-year-old girl climbed an electricity pole on Wednesday in protest of the authorities' alleged inaction regarding her missing sister, officials said.

The electricity supply to the pole was cut off, after which the police rushed to the scene. The girl remained atop the pole for nearly two hours, even putting a noose around her neck.

Eventually, police and local villagers were able to persuade her to come down in the evening. The incident occurred in the Kundera area.

According to the girl's father, his 17-year-old daughter went missing in September 2024, and he filed a police report on November 15. However, he claimed that no significant action has been taken in the case even after a year.

Police said that the girl's family has been assured that action will be taken regarding their demands.