Rajasthan girl rescued from Nagpur brothel, man arrested

Nagpur, Sep 27 (PTI) A 17-year-old girl from Bundi, Rajasthan, was rescued from a prostitution racket in Nagpur city on Saturday and a man was arrested, police said.

Shubham alias Poriya Manoriya Jajawat (21) allegedly lured the girl with a promise of marriage and brought her to Nagpur, said an official of Lakadganj police station.

He then allegedly forced her into prostitution in Ganga Jamuna area.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Rahul Madne ordered a raid after receiving a tip-off. A team from Lakadganj police station, led by senior inspector Hemant Chandewar, rescued the girl and arrested Jajawat, the official said.

A local court remanded Jajawat in police custody for five days.

Further probe was on, the official said. PTI COR KRK