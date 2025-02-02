Rajasthan government making all efforts to fulfill youth’s dreams: CM Bhajanlal Sharma

Jaipur, Feb 2 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Sunday said the state government is making all efforts to fulfill the dreams of the youth and ensure their active participation in the state’s development.

Flagging off the 16th Jaipur Marathon, Sharma said the youth are moving forward with faith and hard work, playing a crucial role in Rajasthan’s progress.

The role of youth is vital in our resolve to make Rajasthan the leading state in the country and their contribution is significant in the progress of both the state and the nation, he said.

Highlighting Rajasthan’s development potential, Sharma said the state is making strides in various sectors, including education, healthcare, minerals, and tourism.

The chief minister announced that Rajasthan will host the Khelo India Games next year, emphasizing the importance of youth participation.

The state government has also paved the way for opening Maharana Pratap Sports University and sports colleges at the divisional level, to promote sports talent, he said. PTI AG OZ OZ