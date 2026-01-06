Rajasthan: Governor accepts resignation of RPSC member Sangeeta Arya

Jaipur, Jan 6 (PTI) The resignation of Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) member Sangeeta Arya, who had put in her papers following the SI Recruitment-2021 paper leak case controversy, has been accepted.

Arya had sent her resignation to the Governor in November last year and, after approval from the Governor, the Department of Personnel issued an order stating that the resignation had been accepted.

She was appointed as the RPSC member by the then Congress government in October 2020, and her tenure was to end in October 2026. She is the wife of former chief secretary Niranjan Arya.

Another RPSC member, Manju Sharma, the wife of former AAP leader Kumar Vishwas, had also quit in September. The resignations came following the Rajasthan High Court's observations against the two and other RPSC members in connection with the SI Recruitment-2021 paper leak case.

In its order last year, the high court had observed that "members' participation suggests systemic corruption within the RPSC, " "compromising the recruitment process's credibility at both interview and written examination stages." The court said that it deems it "absolutely necessary, must and appropriate to cancel" the recruitment process of the Sub Inspector recruitment exam 2021.

Censuring the members, the court had said in the order, "Through their active participation in, or knowledge of, the leakage of papers and prejudicing of the interview process, RPSC Members Babu Lal Katara, Ramuram Raika, Manju Sharma, Sangeeta Arya, Jaswant Rathi and Chairman Sanjay Shrotiva enabled the systemic and large-scale compromise of the examination's integrity." "The attack on the examination's sanctity was not solely the handiwork of external anti-social elements but was significantly birthed and spread by these very members of the RPSC.

"This betrayal of public trust from within the RPSC has precipitated a crisis of confidence in the recruitment process and the institutions meant to uphold it, underscoring the idiom Ghar ka Bedi Lanka Dahay's relevance in highlighting the devastating impact of internal complicity and corruption," the high court had said. PTI SDA RT RT