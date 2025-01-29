Rajasthan Governor addresses seminar on road safety

Jaipur, Jan 29 (PTI) Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagde on Wednesday emphasised the importance of working for road safety by understanding one's social responsibility and said that driver training is necessary to prevent road accidents.

Bagde was addressing a seminar on "Road Safety Management and Challenges" in the city on Wednesday.

The Governor urged drivers to remain alert to road safety and drive responsibly.

He also emphasised the importance of not using mobile phones while driving and said that drivers should make safety decisions keeping in mind emergency situations, etc.

Bagde called for collaborative efforts in road safety management using modern technology.

According to the official statement, he stressed the need to prevent road accidents, provide immediate assistance and medical facilities to accident victims and raise awareness on these issues.

The Governor honoured good Samaritans who assisted during road accidents with the "Devdoot" honor. He also inaugurated promotional material related to the "Roko aur Toko" campaign, aimed at promoting road safety.