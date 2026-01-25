Rajasthan governor advocates strengthening democratic framework, raising voter turnout

Jaipur, Jan 25 (PTI) Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagde on Saturday called for collective efforts to strengthen India's democratic and constitutional framework and urged citizens to actively participate in elections to raise voter turnout.

Addressing a state-level function based on the theme "My India, My Vote" on the occasion of National Voters' Day, the governor said India -- with over one billion voters -- is the world's largest democracy, and rooted in a culture of tolerance. He stressed the need for sustained voter awareness to further empower democratic values.

Bagde also underlined the importance of increasing voter turnout in Lok Sabha and assembly elections and advocated exploring the system of simultaneous elections to reduce election expenditure, saying the savings could be used for national development.

Recalling the country's electoral journey, the governor said the first general elections after Independence were held in 1952 using different coloured ballot boxes, while technological advances have since made voting through electronic voting machines simpler, more transparent and voter-friendly.

He praised the role of booth-level officers (BLOs) in voter list revision across the state and said the Election Commission's process of preparing error-free electoral rolls, with participation of representatives from all political parties, has ensured transparency at all levels.

Earlier, the governor visited an exhibition organised on the occasion, and described voting as the foundation of democracy and inscribed a message to that effect on a canvas. He also released a documentary on the Special Intensive Revision of Electoral Rolls-2026, showcasing the campaign. District election officials, electoral registration officers and BLOs shared their field experiences during the programme.

The governor administered the voter pledge and presented state-level awards to 79 officers and employees for outstanding contributions to election-related work.

Those honoured included Rajsamand Collector Arun Kumar Hasija, Alwar and Khairthal-Tijara Collector Artika Shukla, Balotra Collector Sushil Kumar, Dholpur Collector Shrinidhi B T and Sri Ganganagar District Public Relations Officer Anil Kumar Shakya.

Chief Secretary V Srinivas, State Election Commissioner Rajeshwar Singh and Chief Electoral Officer Naveen Mahajan were also present at the event and addressed the gathering. PTI AG ARB ARB