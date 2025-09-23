Rajasthan Governor appoints members of state public service commission

Jaipur, Sep 23 (PTI) Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagade has appointed retired IPS officer Hemant Priyadarshi, Professor Sushil Kumar Bissu and Dr Ashok Kumar Kalwar as members of the Rajasthan Public Service Commission.

Priyadarshi, a retired IPS officer of the 1992-batch, has served as Director General of Police of State Crime Records Bureau, Director General of Cyber Crime and Anti-Corruption Bureau, and Director of Forensic Science and Laboratory. He has also held important responsibilities in Indo-Tibetan Border Police and Central Reserve Police Force. He holds an MPhil in Defence and Strategic Studies as well as in Mechanical Engineering.

Dr Ashok Kumar Kalwar, a senior consultant in Medical and Oncology and a cancer specialist, has worked with several leading hospitals across the country. Hailing from Jodhpur, he has published over 30 international and 70 national research papers.

Professor Sushil Kumar Bissu, a native of Ajmer, holds an MSc and PhD in Mathematics and brings nearly 33 years of teaching experience. He has published 35 research papers and has been associated with the academic committees and boards of several universities, according to an official. PTI SDA RUK RUK