Rajasthan governor appoints vice-chancellors at two state universities

Jaipur, Sep 25 (PTI) Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Monday issued appointment orders for the position of vice-chancellor in two state-run universities.

Mishra made these appointments on the recommendation of the Vice Chancellor Search Committee of the universities in consultation with the state government, the Raj Bhavan said in a statement issued here.

Alpana Kateja, economics professor at Rajasthan University, will now take charge as the varsity's vice-chancellor, according to the order.

Anil Kumar Rai, Dean of the Humanities and Sociology department at Mahatma Gandhi International University, Wardha has been appointed as vice-chancellor of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Shekhawati University in Sikar.

These appointments are valid for three years from the date the vie-chancellors assume charge or till they attain the age of 70 years, whichever is earlier, the statement said. PTI AG RPA