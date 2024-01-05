Rajasthan governor approves list of portfolios for newly inducted ministers

Jaipur: Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Misha on Friday approved a list of portfolios for ministers who were recently inducted in Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma's ministry.

Twenty-two ministers were sworn in at a ceremony at Raj Bhawan on December 30. Chief Minister Sharma and his two deputies had taken oath earlier.

"The governor on Friday approved a proposal of CM Bhajanlal Sharma to distribute departments," a statement from Raj Bhawan said.

Details of the portfolio allocation were awaited.