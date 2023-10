Jaipur, Oct 11 (PTI) Rajasthan Director General of Police (DGP) Umesh Mishra met Governor Kalraj Mishra at the Raj Bhawan on Wednesday.

According to a Raj Bhawan spokesperson, the governor has instructed the DGP to effectively prevent crimes against women and take prompt and effective action in such cases.

The governor also directed the police chief to maintain law and order at all levels in the state and take appropriate and effective steps to control crimes. PTI AG SMN