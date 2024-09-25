Rajasthan Governor Bagade pays tribute to Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay at his memorial

Jaipur, Sep 25 (PTI) Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagade on Wednesday reached Dhankya here and paid tribute to Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay at his memorial.

Later, he also visited a museum about Upadhyaya's life.

Bagade said that Upadhyay, the pioneer of Integral Humanism, gave a modern vision to the Indian Sanatan culture. "His entire life was the light of ideals," he said.

The governor said Upadhyay not only gave the original vision of 'Ekatm Manavvad' but also inspired the common man for people's welfare with the thoughts and teachings of 'Antyodaya'.

He said that Upadhyaya's words and actions were the same. "He was a man of great human vision," he said. PTI SDA MNK MNK