Rajasthan Governor bats for promoting entrepreneurship in country

Jaipur, Nov 7 (PTI) Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagde on Thursday called for creating a strong environment to promote entrepreneurship in the country.

Speaking at an event at a private institute here, Bagde also said that the youth of the country will have to develop an understanding of the new ideas and resources required for success.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the vision of 'Developed India 2047' is being cherished in the country and its success will be possible only by the planned use of manpower, and with more new startups and entrepreneurship development, the governor said.

Startups are playing an important role in today's economic scenario, Bagde said, adding that they not only create employment opportunities, but also lead the society towards development with new ideas and technological innovations.

Stating that the International Monetary Fund has estimated India to become a $5 trillion economy by 2027-28, the governor lauded the efforts of the Central government in the fields of road, health, education, agriculture and technical development. PTI AG ARI