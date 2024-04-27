Rajasthan governor calls for adoption of educational innovations

Jaipur, Apr 27 (PTI) Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Saturday emphasised that the duty of the teachers is not limited to teaching, they must also prepare students to face future challenges.

Addressing a Faculty Development Programme at Mahatma Gandhi University of Medical Sciences and Technology, he said, that in light of the new education policy, the teaching methods must also be upgraded to keep up with the latest changes in medical education. The program was headed by Dr Abhijeet Seth, Chairman of The National Board of Examination in Medical Sciences. The objective of the faculty development program should not be to teach the teachers, but to make teaching interesting by connecting them with time and context. Efforts should be made to prepare students to face future challenges, Mishra said. “Only a competent and effective teacher can provide new directions for the future to the students,” he said. The Governor said that education is meaningful when innovation is encouraged. “The more we adopt educational innovations, the more avenues of progress will open in every field,” he said.

While incorporating artificial intelligence and other technologies in medical education, attention must also be paid to developing skills related to medical administration, he added.