Rajasthan governor calls for developing strong system of internal security on borders

Jaipur, Aug 28 (PTI) Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagde on Wednesday called for making continuous efforts to develop a strong system of internal security along with vigilance and protection on the borders.

The governor also emphasised on talking to the families living on the border and making efforts for their cooperation. He praised the families living on the border and said they also have an important role in the security of the country on the borders.

He was addressing the internal security coordination meeting on the western border.

Bagde said as much as vigilance is necessary on the country's borders, it is equally important that the internal security system here remains effective. He emphasised on making continuous efforts to develop a strong system of internal security along with vigilance and protection on the borders, an official statement said.

He reached the Border Security Force (BSF) Sanchu post located on the western border of Rajasthan bordering Pakistan by helicopter from Jaipur. He inspected the border area thoroughly and also got information about the challenges of the border area.

While visiting the border area of Bikaner district, he interacted with the BSF jawans deployed there and especially praised their commitment and dedication to protect the country by constantly remaining alert even in adverse geographical conditions.

On reaching the Sanchu border, Governor Bagde was informed about the battles fought between India and Pakistan between 1965 and 1971. Describing Sanchu as important from the point of view of the history of the war of the Indian Army, the governor saluted the valour of the soldiers of the Indian Army. He later visited the 'War Museum' there.

While interacting with the BSF jawans on the border area, the governor said the word soldier itself inspires the mind. Soldiers not only secure the country but also work for the integrity and unity of the nation, he said.

He expressed the need to maintain mutual cooperation for development in the border districts, to hold regular meetings of officials in the border areas and to keep a constant dialogue on issues related to internal security so that any unpleasant situations in the future can be dealt with.

Bagde also reiterated making effective strategies to control and prevent criminal activities in the border areas.