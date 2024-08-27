Rajasthan Governor calls for policy to improve schooling in backward areas

Jaipur, Aug 27 (PTI) Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagde on Tuesday called for identifying backward areas in the state and working on a policy to open quality schools, both government and private, in such places.

Bagde was addressing a review meeting of the education department at Raj Bhavan here, according to an official statement.

Issuing directions to officials, he said efforts should be made at the grassroots level to improve the quality of education imparted in schools, the release said.

He emphasised the importance of imparting character-building education and fostering cultured citizens from the first grade in all schools, it added.

The governor emphasised that providing quality education to children in the state's poor villages should be the government's top priority.

He also stressed the importance of making efforts to educate the children of nomadic families and appreciated the state government's initiatives for introducing smart classes in government primary schools.

Additionally, Badge underscored the need to motivate the private sector to cooperate in this area and highlighted the importance of including lessons on character building, culture, patriotic education, and moral values in school curriculum.

In the meeting, Education Minister Madan Dilawar said that by prioritising cultural education, efforts are being made to ensure the state's continuous development in quality education.

Bagde reviewed the progress in education under various schemes such as primary and secondary education, Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan, literacy and continuing education, Rajasthan State Open School, among others. He called for efforts to make Rajasthan a leader in education across the country.