Rajasthan governor calls for running skill development programmes for leprosy patients

Jaipur, Jul 18 (PTI) Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Thursday said effective efforts should be made for the rehabilitation of leprosy patients along with their identification and treatment.

Mishra was addressing the All India Leprosy Eradication Convention here.

He said that if the government and the general public join hands then the nation can rapidly move forward on the path of freedom from leprosy.

Mishra called for running more programmes for skill development of leprosy patients and special programmes to make them self-reliant.

The programme was organised by Sarthak Manav Kushtashram Uttar Pradesh’s former governor Ram Naik, who attended the event, emphasised on creating an environment for the eradication of leprosy.

He also shared his experiences of participation in the efforts being made for leprosy prevention in Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and across the country. PTI AG NB NB