Rajasthan governor calls upon migrants to invest in state

Jaipur, Dec 10 (PTI) Governor Haribhau Bagde on Tuesday called upon the migrants of the state to invest in Rajasthan.

He said the migrants have played an important role in the economy of the country and now it is the time to develop Rajasthan.

Bagde was addressing the "Pravasi Rajasthani Conclave" at the "Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit" here.

He said that wherever the people of Rajasthan have settled, they have improved the economy of that place. He said that 2.5 crore people of the state have migrated outside and Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma should call them to invest in Rajasthan.

According to an official statement, he said, "Rajasthan has a right over the migrant Rajasthanis. They should come here and invest to repay the debt of the motherland." Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma said the hard work, diligence and dedication of the migrant Rajasthanis in the country and the world has made the state proud. He added that his government has decided to create a special department for them.

Also, December 10 will be celebrated as "Pravasi Rajasthani Diwas" every year.

He said that Rajasthan is touching new heights of development and the governement is working to make the state's economy worth 350 billion dollars in the next five years.

Sikkim Governor Om Mathur said the people of Rajasthan are known for their hard work all over the world.

Union Forest and Environment Minister Bhupendra Yadav said that a new definition of good governance has been created under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and good governance has made it easier for quick and accurate decisions in the system.