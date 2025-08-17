Rajasthan Governor celebrates 80th birthday with tribals in Salumber

Jaipur, Aug 17 (PTI) Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagde celebrated his 80th birthday on Sunday with the tribal community in Baroda village of Salumber district.

Bagde spent the night in the village. He held a chaupal with the villagers and interacted with them, listened to their concerns, and narrated motivational stories to children who showcased their creativity.

On Sunday morning, he enquired about the challenges faced by the Bhil community, especially in education. He also planted saplings in the village.

Later, the Governor cut a birthday cake with tribal children at the Eklavya Model School. Interacting with the students, he urged them to "study hard and move ahead in life with determination." He also recounted stories of Maharana Pratap and the Bhils' role in his battles.

Bagde directed officials to ensure effective implementation of welfare schemes in tribal areas, called for better marketing of tribal products and stressed the need for 100 per cent education among them.