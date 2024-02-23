Rajasthan governor, CM condole demise of ex-Lok Sabha speaker Manohar Joshi

Jaipur, Feb 23 (PTI) Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra and Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Friday condoled the demise of former Lok Sabha speaker Manohar Joshi and said his work for the welfare of common people will always be remembered.

Joshi, 86, died in a Mumbai hospital on Friday where he was admitted after suffering a cardiac arrest.

A statement issued by the Rajasthan Raj Bhawan said Mishra expressed his deep condolences on the demise of Joshi.

"Joshi was a politician who believed in parliamentary traditions and values. His work in public life for the welfare of the common people will always be remembered," the governor said.

In a post on X, Chief Minister Sharma said, "The demise of former Lok Sabha speaker and former Maharashtra chief minister Shri Manohar Joshi ji is extremely sad. I pray to Lord Shri Ram to grant the departed soul a place at his feet and the bereaved family members the strength to bear this immense sorrow." Joshi was admitted to the ICU at Hinduja Hospital on February 21.

Joshi Sir, as he was popularly known, was the first chief minister of the undivided Shiv Sena and held the post from 1995 to 1999. PTI AG DIV DIV