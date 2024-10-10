Rajasthan Governor, CM condole demise of Ratan Tata

Jaipur, Oct 10 (PTI) Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagade and Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Thursday condoled the demise of industrialist Ratan Tata, saying his simplicity and foresight will always remain a source of inspiration for the country.

"The news of the demise of India's great son, industrialist and inspirational personality Padma Vibhushan Ratan Tata ji is extremely sad," Bagade posted on X.

"Your simplicity, leadership and foresight will always remain a source of inspiration for the country. This country can never forget Ratan Tata ji. May God give peace to the departed soul," he said.

Sharma said under the leadership of the industrialist, the Tata Group not only made India proud at the global level, but also played an important role in the country's economic and social development.

"The demise of India's renowned industrialist and social worker Shri Ratan Tata Ji is extremely sad," Sharma posted on X.

He said Tata's contribution was not limited to the business sector as he also made invaluable contribution to social service and nation building.

Former CM Ashok Gehlot and other state leaders also condoled the death of Tata.

Ratan Naval Tata, the former Tata Group chairman breathed his last at south Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital at 11.30 pm on Wednesday. PTI SDA DV DV