Rajasthan governor, CM condole demise of senior RSS pracharak Manak Chand

Jaipur, Jul 30 (PTI) Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagde and Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Wednesday expressed grief over the death of senior RSS pracharak Manak Chand.

Chand, 83, died on Wednesday afternoon. He was a Sangh pracharak for the last 60 years and was also the managing editor of 'Pathey Kan', an RSS-affiliated fortnightly magazine, for 34 years.

Chief Minister Sharma reached Pathey Bhawan here, where Chand's mortal remains were kept. He paid tributes to the RSS pracharak and consoled his family members. PTI AG DIV DIV