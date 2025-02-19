Rajasthan governor, CM pay tributes to Shivaji on his birth anniversary

Jaipur, Feb 19 (PTI) Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagde on Wednesday paid tributes to Chhatrapati Shivaji on his birth anniversary and said the Maratha empire founder played an important role in stopping conversions during the Mughal rule.

Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma also paid homage to Shivaji Maharaj at the Raj Bhavan.

Addressing the National Shivjanmotsav in Birla Auditorium here, Governor Bagde said that Shivaji simplified the taxes in the interest of people and worked for the nation's prosperity.

He also said that Shivaji was the unmatched Maratha ruler who challenged the Mughals and fought them with heroism.

Referring to Shivaji's valour, the governor said that he played an important role in stopping the conversions during the Mughal rule as well as preventing injustice to people.

He said that Indian culture was saved due to heroes like Shivaji.

Earlier in Raj Bhavan, Governor Bagde and Chief Minister Sharma garlanded the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji and paid tributes to him.

Referring to Shivaji's war skills, the governor and the chief minister recalled his great contribution to Indian culture.