Rajasthan governor directs universities to adopt 'improve or shut down' policy

Jaipur, Jan 21 (PTI) Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagde on Wednesday issued a stern directive to state universities to work on a strict "improve or shut down" policy, asserting that there would be no compromise on the quality of higher education.

"Institutions lacking educational standards should be closed and strict action would be taken if any college or institution is found to have been granted university-level recognition without proper authorisation," he said.

Chairing a meeting of the Vice-Chancellors' Coordination Committee at Raj Bhavan, Bagde also asked universities to remove hurdles in NAAC accreditation and take time-bound steps to improve their rankings.

"Universities must complete processes related to academic quality, curriculum and innovation in teaching methods at the earliest," he said. He added that pending government approvals for recruitment and finances would also be expedited.

The governor directed all universities to conduct annual audits by the Accountant General and to organise convocations every year while keeping costs to a minimum.

Emphasising the need for stronger student-teacher interaction, Bagde suggested regular dialogue sessions. He also called for initiatives to showcase Indian history, traditional knowledge and culture on university campuses.

Deputy Chief Minister and Higher Education Minister Prem Chand Bairwa said proposals for faculty recruitment under NAAC requirements have been sought and that vacant posts would be filled soon following the preparation of rosters.

Senior officials also briefed the meeting on implementation of the National Education Policy, skill development initiatives and and financial management within the state's universities. PTI AG AKY AKY