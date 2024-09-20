Rajasthan governor emphasises need to improve basic education

Jaipur, Sep 20 (PTI) Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagde on Friday expressed the need to improve basic education and give a better shape to primary education in the state.

The governor chaired a meeting of district level officers in the conference hall of Govind Guru Tribal University Banswara and issued these instructions, according to a statement from the Raj Bhawan.

Bagde said the role of awareness and educational development is important for the all-round upliftment of tribes. He directed the education department to make meaningful efforts to this end.

He reviewed various schemes and activities related to regional development and gave necessary guidelines to the officers.

The governor emphasised on achieving complete success in Swachh Bharat Mission and said for this, while fulfilling 100 per cent targets, it should be ensured that no house is deprived of clean toilets. The achievement of their utility should come to the fore in every house, he added.

He reviewed various schemes and programmes point-wise and gave instructions to speed up public welfare activities and regional development works. He emphasised providing the benefits of the schemes of the central and the state government to the officially eligible people.

Laying stress on better execution and achievement-oriented implementation of all the campaigns and programmes including Adyashakti-related campaign, literacy campaign, Beti Bachao Beti Padhao programme, the governor told the officials that while focusing on ensuring the quality of the nutrition prepared in the schools, they should emphasise on regular inspections to check the works related to these and ensure that the children keep getting nutritious food, the statement said. PTI AG KSS KSS