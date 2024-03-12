Rajasthan governor for exploring prospects of using AI in diagnosis of ailments

Jaipur, Mar 12 (PTI) Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Tuesday emphasised the need to work towards the effective development of modern medical science by learning from the ancient rich Indian medical traditions of India.

He also asserted working on the possibilities of using Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the identification and diagnosis of physical ailments.

Mishra was addressing the ninth convocation ceremony of Rajasthan University of Health Sciences. He said medical education courses should be continuously updated in the context of the new education policy.

Along with increasing AI literacy, Mishra also stressed on exploring the possibilities of its use in making health services affordable and accessible in remote areas. He said in the light of the new education policy, Rajasthan University of Health Sciences should initiate modern courses and encourage innovation in medical science.

The governor said doctors and students should develop a fundamental vision of research in the medical field according to the global needs. They should make efforts for making the medical and health services of Rajasthan as leaders not only in the country but also across the world.

Mishra called upon the future doctors to make medical treatment affordable and accessible to all and to consider medicine not as a business but as a human service.

The governor expressed happiness over the high number of girl students among the gold medal winners. He said only where girls study, the society progresses.

There is a need to provide more and more opportunities to women for social uplift, he said.

At the beginning of the ceremony, Governor Mishra read out the Preamble of the Constitution and the fundamental duties.

Medical and Health Minister Gajendra Singh Khimsar said 65 per cent of our population is youth. The future of the country depends on these youths, he said.

Congratulating the youth who obtained the degree, he said medicine is a noble profession and future doctors have the greatest responsibility for the country. He said India has the highest number of cancer and heart disease patients in the world.

Describing doctors as God, he said they should work towards diagnosing diseases by keeping honesty and moral values paramount.

Dr A K Das and D R Mehta expressed their views regarding the new possibilities and future challenges of the medical education sector. Vice Chancellor Dr Sudhir Bhandari presented the report of the university. PTI AG KSS KSS