Rajasthan: Governor inaugurates blood donation camp, encourages people to donate

Jaipur, Sep 1 (PTI) Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagde on Sunday stressed the importance of blood donation and said it is invaluable for saving lives .

According to an official statement while inaugurating the 'Maha Raktadaan Camp' organised by the All India Gau Shala Sahayog Parishad, Bagde said blood donation is "Mahaadan" (great donation).

He emphasised the need for continuous awareness and motivation to encourage more people to donate blood.

"Blood donation is invaluable for saving lives. For this, continuous awareness should be created and more and more people should be motivated for it, " he said.

During the event, he interacted with the blood donors, congratulated them and presented them with certificates.