Rajasthan governor interacts with Kashmiri students at Raj Bhavan

Jaipur, Jan 29 (PTI) A delegation of students from Kashmir, visiting Rajasthan under the ‘Bharat Darshan’ programme, called on Governor Haribhau Bagde at the Raj Bhavan here on Thursday.

Interacting with the delegation, Bagde said that Kashmir is the soul of the idea of "Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat".

India's culture reflects unity in diversity and is deeply rooted in the traditions of its states, their historical heritage and natural beauty, he said.

The governor described the history, culture and traditions of Kashmir as an integral part of India's identity and said everyone should work with the spirit of dedication towards "Maa Bharati".

The delegation, which was accompanied by officials of the 10th Battalion of the Sashastra Seema Bal, Srinagar, included students from Srinagar, Pulwama, Baramulla and Kupwara districts.

The students also shared their experiences of the tour and their impressions of Indian culture during the interaction. PTI AG OZ OZ