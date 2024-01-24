Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra calls for maximum Indianisation of legal education

Jaipur, Jan 24 (PTI) Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Wednesday called for maximum Indianisation of legal education.

Addressing the second convocation ceremony of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar Law University here, the governor said that law universities should prepare the students to work for equal rights of the citizens while having faith in the Constitution.

Mishra also discussed the three new laws -- the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam -- passed in the Parliament.

He said that there would be a big change in the legal field in the country due to these laws.

Mishra urged the teachers imparting legal education to continuously update the students about the latest laws related to public welfare along with the textbooks.

The governor said that Dr Ambedkar, in whose name this university is established, was not only the creator of the Constitution but also a great jurist.

In the light of his life, work should be done to spread education related to the Constitution and culture, he added.

The governor, according to an official statement, said that the students receiving law education should also be ready to provide the benefits of their law education to the weak and deprived people of the society struggling for justice.

Along with making legal education contemporary, he also called upon the university to play an effective role in legal literacy.

Speaking on this occasion, Deputy Chief Minister Prem Chand Bairwa said that the Centre has given new dimensions to the justice system in the Indian context.

Bairwa called for adopting the ideal traditions of the Constitution given by Dr Ambedkar. He also stressed on everyone working together for the practicality of legal education.

The governor earlier presented gold medals, certificates and degrees to the students of the university. PTI AG AS AS