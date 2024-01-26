Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra unfurls tricolour in R-Day function in Jaipur

Jaipur: Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Friday unfurled the tricolour at a Republic Day function at Sawai Man Singh Stadium in Jaipur.

After the national anthem, he inspected the parade in an open car.

The event, which also had Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma and Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani in attendance, saw a colourful cultural performance by folk artists and school children.

The Rajasthan Police regaled the public with a dog show and a horse show.

Mishra on the occasion gave President's Police Medals to ADG PHQ Dr Prashakha Mathur, retired sub-inspector Prem Singh, retired inspector Bhim Sharma and head constable Brijesh Kumar for distinguished services.

Earlier, Governor Mishra unfurled the tricolour at Raj Bhavan.

The Republic Day functions were held across state districts where ministers hoisted the national flag.