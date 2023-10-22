Rajasthan Governor Mishra flags off CRPF's women motorcycle expedition team 'Yashaswini'

Jaipur, Oct 22 (PTI) Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Sunday flagged off the CRPF's women motorcycle team "Yashaswini" from Albert Hall on its journey to the Statue of Unity at Ekta Nagar in Gujarat.

Advertisment

The team set out on a tour of the country from Shillong and Srinagar on October 5 with the message of "unity and inclusivity." Mishra praised their bravery and passion for the nation and said that spreading the message of women empowerment through such campaigns along with the internal security of the country by the Central Reserve Police Force is exemplary.

The governor said team "Yashaswini" is going to inspire the new generation and wished them all the best for the journey ahead.

Earlier, Inspector General of Police, Rajasthan region of CRPF, Vikram Sehgal, gave information about such women adventure campaigns organised on the Amrit Mahotsav of CRPF. PTI AG MNK MNK MNK