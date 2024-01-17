Rajasthan governor offers 'chadar' at Ajmer Sharif

Jaipur, Jan 17 (PTI) A 'chadar' was offered at Ajmer Sharif Dargah on behalf of Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Wednesday on the occasion of the 812th Urs of revered Sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Hasan Chishti.

According to an official statement, the governor's chief special officer Govindram Jaiswal reached Ajmer Sharif and presented a 'chadar' on behalf of the governor.

Later, a message of Governor Mishra was read out. In the message, Mishra said that Khwaja Saheb is the messenger of the Ganga-Jamuni culture of the country, the statement said.

Mishra called for spreading the message of peace and love of Khwaja Moinuddin Hasan Chishti to the people. He said that Khwaja Saheb's Urs is a symbol of emotional unity which always brings the message of peace and love.

The governor also said that Indian culture is associated with the noble life values of saints and prophets, according to the statement.