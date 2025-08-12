Rajasthan governor offers prayers at Tripura Sundari temple in Banswara

Jaipur, Aug 12 (PTI) Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagade on Tuesday visited the historic Tripura Sundari temple in Banswara district and offered prayers at the revered Shakti Peeth.

During his visit, the Governor performed rituals and prayed to Goddess Tripura Sundari for peace, prosperity and well-being of the state, according to an official statement.

The Tripura Sundari Mandir, located about 20 km from Banswara city, holds immense spiritual importance for devotees of Goddess Shakti.

The deity, also known as Maa Turtia Mata, is believed to be an incarnation of Goddess Durga.

The temple is said to date back over 1,000 years and attracts pilgrims from across Rajasthan, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh, especially during the Navratri festival when grand celebrations are held. PTI SDA KSS KSS