Rajasthan governor says India's culture oldest in world

Jaipur, Dec 2 (PTI) Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagde on Monday said that India is the country with the oldest culture in the world.

Addressing a program organised on the foundation day of Jharkhand, Nagaland and Assam at the Raj Bhavan here he said that there are important references about the names and places of states in our ancient texts.

He remembered Birsa Munda who fought against the British government in Jharkhand and said that it is the leading state of the country that preserves tribal heritage.

While discussing the history of Nagaland and the culture of Assam, he also called for learning from the arts of the residents of these states.

The governor interacted with the residents of these states to know about their work and felicitated them at the Raj Bhavan.

He said that the purpose of celebrating the foundation day of the states at the Raj Bhavan is to directly experience the concept of "Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat".

The governor also gave shared insights on the important aspects related to the culture, art and life in these states.

He also called for contribution in the development of Rajasthan. PTI AG OZ OZ