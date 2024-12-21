Rajasthan governor stresses on traditional knowledge to advance animal science

Jaipur, Dec 21 (PTI) Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagde on Saturday underscored the importance of drawing inspiration from traditional knowledge to advance in the field of animal science.

Bagde laid the foundation stone for a guest house, boundary wall and road connecting the Shiv temple on the college campus to Jorji Ka Kheda at Navaniya Mhavidyalaya, under Rajasthan Veterinary and Animal Science University in Udaipur.

Discussing Indian cultural practices related to animal husbandry, Bagde said livestock preservation and production have been integral to strengthening the economy since the Vedic period, according to an official statement.

"We need to move forward in the field of veterinary and animal science by harnessing traditional knowledge," he said and added that there should be effective dissemination of 'veterinary education' in the light of the new education policy, it read.

Bagde also highlighted the need to make Rajasthan a leader in the education of veterinary and animal science across the country, the statement read.

He urged universities to focus on animal and bird welfare, ensure proper nutrition, and facilitate the effective marketing of products derived from livestock, it read. PTI AG OZ OZ