Rajasthan governor stresses 'respectable employment, income opportunities'

Jaipur, May 6 (PTI) Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagde on Tuesday said meaningful initiatives towards inclusive economic development are possible only when respectable employment and income opportunities are provided to every section of the society.

Bagde held a review meeting of district-level officers in Bhiwadi on Tuesday.

He said considering the spirit of "work to every hand and income to every person" as the foundation of self-reliant India, policies and schemes should be effectively implemented at the ground level.

While reviewing the progress of various public welfare schemes of the central and the state governments, he directed the officials that no eligible person should be deprived of the benefits of the schemes and wide publicity of the schemes should be ensured so that their benefits can reach the last person of the society and the real needy section can be empowered.

He directed to ensure timely, effective and result-oriented implementation of the schemes.

Bagde reviewed in detail the progress of various schemes of the departments of Rajivika, Dairy and Cooperatives including Jal Jeevan Mission, PM Surya Ghar Yojana, Kusum Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Ayushman Arogya Yojana, MGNREGA and Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.

He reviewed the preparations made for heat waves in the district and health services and emphasised the effective implementation of nutrition programmes.

The governor directed to conduct mass tree plantation across the districts.

He said not only plantation but also solid arrangements should be ensured for the protection and proper maintenance of these trees for the coming years so that every sapling planted gets an opportunity to become a tree and the goal of environmental protection can be realised.

He described education as a powerful medium of human welfare and directed to ensure the quality of schools and hostels.