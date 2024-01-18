Rajasthan Governor suggests police to find ways to prevent cyber crimes through AI intervention

Jaipur, Jan 18 (PTI) Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Thursday said the police should develop a scientific system that can effectively deal with cyber crimes and stressed the need for using Artificial Intelligence (AI) to prevent the menace.

Mishra addressed the concluding session of the first 'Cyber Security Hackathon' organised by Rajasthan Police on Thursday.

Noting that cyber crimes are increasing across the world, the Governor said there should be continuous work in a systematic manner to create awareness about deepfakes, crimes related to finances and violation of the personal dignity of a person.

He also called for the police to take immediate action when cybercrime occurs and develop effective mechanisms to deal with it.

On this occasion, State Information and Communication Technology Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore said "cyber attack" is a war between good and evil.

He underscored the need for aligning cyber crime investigation and future action plans by Rajasthan Police with global requirements.

DGP Utkal Ranjan Sahoo highlighted the importance of the event. Director General of Police (Cyber Crime) Ravi Prakash Mehrada said during this hackathon, a team worked for 36 hours to stop cybercrime. PTI AG CK