Rajasthan Governor suspends varsity VC for negligence, misuse of power

Jaipur, Feb 10 (PTI) Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagde on Monday issued an order to suspend the Vice Chancellor of Jai Narayan Vyas University for allegedly misusing his position, showing negligence in government work and causing financial loss to the university.

According to an official statement, the Governor has suspended Prof. K.L. Srivastava based on an investigation report of the Divisional Commissioner, Jodhpur.

In the investigation report, allegations against Professor Srivastava, including misuse of position, negligence in government work and causing financial loss to the university were found prima facie proven, the statement read.

An inquiry committee was constituted under the chairmanship of the Divisional Commissioner, Jodhpur on December 3, 2024, against Prof. Srivastava in which he was found guilty.

The Governor, exercising his powers, suspended Prof Srivastava from the post of Vice Chancellor with immediate effect.