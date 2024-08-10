Rajasthan governor visits border villages in Barmer, interacts with locals about welfare schemes

Jaipur, Aug 10 (PTI) Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Kisanrao Bagade on Saturday visited villages situated on the far western border of Barmer and inquired about the implementation of various development and public welfare schemes of the central and state government.

He also interacted with the villagers about the work being done under schemes like PM Awas Yojna and MNREGA.

According to an official statement, the governor instructed the officials present there to solve the problems on the spot and also called upon them to work keeping the interests of the poor in the village as the top priority.

Bagade reached the residence of the villagers in Tamlor village of Gadra Road Panchayat Samiti and interacted with them.

Later, he also observed the development work done in the village under the schemes of the central and state government and also appealed to the residents to save every drop of rain.

In Tamlor village, the governor interacted with school children. When he came to know that 27 out of 34 children passed in the school, he expressed concern over the future of 7 failed children.

He called the headmaster and inquired about these children and instructed him to contact their parents and get them enrolled in school again and reconnect them with studies.

Bagade reached the house of Guddi Kanwar, a beneficiary of PM Awas Yojana in the same village. He asked the villagers about the several other schemes like Jal Jeevan Mission and Ujjwala Gas Scheme.

During his Barmer tour, the governor reached Munabao border and inspected the area. He appreciated the continuous work of the soldiers guarding the border area for the protection of the nation.

While interacting with the soldiers of the Border Security Force (BSF), he also discussed the issues related to the border separately.

In a security coordination meeting with BSF officials, he called for working sensitively on issues related to border security. PTI AG NB NB