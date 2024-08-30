Rajasthan governor visits Hindumalkot border outpost, hails commitment of BSF troops

Jaipur, Aug 30 (PTI) Governor Haribhau Bagde on Friday hailed the commitment and dedication of BSF troops in protecting the country as he inspected the historic Hindumalkot outpost and the border area in Rajasthan's Sriganganagar district.

He also interacted with Border Security Force (BSF) troops deployed along the India-Pakistan border while observing the frontier area from the outpost.

Bagde congratulated the troops for their commitment and dedication to protect the country by remaining alert even in adverse conditions.

"The governor interacted with the troops deployed at the Hindumalkot border and discussed the challenges related to border vigilance and other defence issues. He instilled enthusiasm in the troops and praised their spirit and courage," a release said.

He told them, "All of you are not only the security guards of the country but a symbol of the integrity and unity of the nation." The governor appreciated the BSF troops' work to beautify and maintain the heritage wall and on the green campus. He also visited the war museum.

Badge later held an internal security coordination meeting during which he discussed the drugs and illegal weapons seized in the border area.

He stressed on the need for the BSF and police to jointly keep a watch on the cross-border smuggling of heroin and other contraband through drones.

The governor also urged the troops to remain in constant touch with locals and work vigilantly on issues hindering internal security. PTI SDA SZM