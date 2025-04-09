Rajasthan govt aims to provide farmers fair price for their produce: CM Bhajanlal Sharma

Jaipur, Apr 9 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma said on Wednesday that the state government aims to provide full respect and security to farmers as well as to get them a fair price for their produce.

He said that his government is ensuring timely payment of direct purchase at the minimum support price (MSP) in the farmers' bank accounts.

Interacting with farmers and traders, he said that keeping in mind the interest of farmers, the government has fixed the MSP for mustard at Rs 5,950 per quintal in 2025-26 and has set a target of purchasing 13.22 lakh metric tonnes of mustard this year. Similarly, the government will purchase 5.46 lakh metric tonnes of gram at the MSP of Rs 5,650 per quintal.

According to the official statement, Sharma said that during the tenure of the previous government, the MSP of mustard in 2022-23 was Rs 5,050, which his government has increased by Rs 900. Also, the limit of 25 quintals per farmer for purchase at the MSP has been increased to 40 quintals.

He said that his government has so far procured 4.86 lakh metric tonnes of groundnut in the state in one-and-a-quarter years, whereas the previous government had procured only 5.53 lakh metric tonnes of groundnut in its entire five-year tenure. He further said that his government has increased the MSP of groundnut from Rs 5,850 to Rs 6,783 per quintal.

The chief minister said that his government has increased the bonus of MSP of wheat to Rs 150 and Kisan Samman Nidhi from Rs 6,000 to Rs 9,000. Apart from this, the government is working with the goal of ensuring availability of sufficient water for irrigation to farmers and providing electricity during the day by 2027.

Earlier, Sharma held a public hearing in Ganganagar. He listened to the problems of the people and directed the officials to resolve them properly. Sharma was on a two-day tour of Hanumangarh and Ganganagar districts. PTI AG MNK MNK