Rajasthan govt allocates Rs 10 cr for primary classes in Vivekananda Model Schools

Jaipur, Jun 29 (PTI) The Rajasthan government on Saturday approved a financial provision of about Rs 10 crore for the introduction of primary classes in the state-run Swami Vivekananda Model Schools.

A proposal for three additional posts of grade-3 teacher (level-first) has also been approved for each of these schools and these posts would be filled through interviews, according to an official statement.

This decision will make teaching easier in the primary classes in the 134 model schools operating in the state, the statement said.

Earlier these schools were providing education for upper primary, secondary and higher secondary levels.

The decision comes as a commitment to promote quality education by the state government under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, the official release said.