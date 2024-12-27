Rajasthan govt announces 7-day state mourning following Manmohan Singh's death

Jaipur, Dec 27 (PTI) The Rajasthan government has declared seven days of state mourning following the demise of former prime minister Manmohan Singh.

An order in this regard was issued in compliance with instructions from the Union home ministry.

According to the order, the government has declared seven days of state mourning till January 1 following Singh's death.

During this period, the national flag will fly at half-mast and no official entertainment programme will be organised, the order said.

Singh passed away at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi on Thursday. He was 92. PTI SDA RC