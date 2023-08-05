Rajasthan govt announces formation of state Guru Gorakhnath Board

Jaipur, Aug 5 (PTI) The Rajasthan government on Saturday announced the formation of the Rajasthan State Guru Gorakhnath Board to identify the issues being faced by members of the Jogi, Yogi and Nath castes and suggest measures to alleviate their problems.

The board will make suggestion on schemes for their welfare to the state government on the basis of authentic survey reports, according to an official statement.

It will have five non-official members (chairman, vice-chairman and three members). The administrative department of the board will be the social justice and empowerment department.

The board will "identify the problems of Jogi, Yogi and Nath castes and give suggestions to the state government to provide basic facilities to these classes and remove backwardness on the basis of authentic survey reports", the statement said.

Orders in this regard were issued by the department after Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot approved the proposal for the board's formation, it said.

The board will propose schemes for the welfare of members of these castes in coordination with departments as different schemes such as those for employment, education, economic betterment are already being run, according to the statement.

It will also make suggestions on strengthening and renovation of religious and cultural heritage, and monasteries, research on articles, books, literature among others, it said. PTI AG ANB ANB