Rajasthan govt announces weeklong 'GST Savings Festival'

Jaipur, Sep 21 (PTI) The Rajasthan government will observe a 'GST Savings Festival' from September 22 to 29 to spread awareness about the recent tax cuts, Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma said on Sunday.

Addressing his cabinet ministers and other legislators through a video conference, Sharma said the GST rate restructuring will benefit all sections of society, be it farmers and industries, or the middle class.

"This reform will make essential commodities more affordable, increase consumption, and benefit both consumers and businesses," Sharma said.

The CM directed the public representatives to promote the campaign in their constituencies by engaging with traders and using hoardings, banners, and social media posts. PTI AG VN VN